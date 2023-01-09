800 fighters to vie for S’wak Premier Silat Championships

KUCHING (Jan 9): Sarawak will welcome a total of 800 exponents from 16 countries for the Sarawak Premier International Silat Championships (SPISC) to be held at the Kuching Indoor Stadium from Feb 27 to Mar 5.

“Sarawak has provided a perfect sporting platform for silat fans around the world to witness athletes to showcase their combating skills during the prestigious tournament,” said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in a press statement released by SPISC organisers today.

They promise an action-packed treat for combat sport and martial arts fans in the inaugural edition of the tournament attracting athletes from such countries such as Indonesia, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Rumpun Silat Sarawak (RSS) said that they are determined that the inception of SPISC will set a benchmark in organising annual silat championships for Sarawak in the future.

“RSS desires the inception of this tournament to be successful and noteworthy. In fact, we do not wish to make this a “one-off” tournament, but rather intend to organise the Sarawak Silat Series Championship into a historic and household event for Silat in Malaysia,” said its deputy president Dato’ Mohamad Yusnar Matalie.

He added that it is an honour to welcome established world-class exponents to Bumi Kenyalang next month.

“I hope the exponents can display a world-class combatting action while manifesting high sportsmanship along with the values possessed by a silat exponent,” the statement quoted hm as saying.

Various interesting programmes such as pendekar run, food and cultural festivals will be featured by the Sarawak Arts Council to enliven the SPISC.

Prize money of USD20,000 and a championship belt will be conferred on the overall team champion of the tournament.

Today, a delegation of RSS members paid a courtesy call on Abang Johari at his office.