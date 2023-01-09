Aaron: Ministry proposes ‘Ini Malaysia Kita’ initiative

KANGAR (Jan 9): The Ministry of National Unity plans to introduce the ‘Ini Malaysia Kita’ initiative to enhance the spirit of patriotism among Malaysians, said its Minister, Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said that his ministry would bring the initiative, based on the principles of the Rukun Negara, to the Cabinet later.

“The initiative is aimed at instilling and fostering the spirit of unity in diversity, and a sense of love for the country,” he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the ministry’s mandate assembly for Perlis and Kedah branches, at Dewan 2020 today, which was attended by nearly 700 staff from the departments under the ministry, namely the Department of National Unity and Integration; the Department of Museums Malaysia; the National Archives of Malaysia and the National Library.

Meanwhile, in another development, he said that the National Unity Index (IPNas) 2.0 study, was jointly carried out with the Institute of Ethnic Studies (KITA), Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), to measure the level of unity.

“The IPNas 2.0 study shows the achievement at a value of 0.629, which means that the unity in the country is at a moderate and controlled level,” he said. – Bernama