KOTA KINABALU (Jan 9): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived at the Umno Sabah headquarters here at 8.20pm.

He is here for a meeting with state party leaders and elected representatives.

He was escorted by Umno Sabah liaison chief Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin.

Zahid is expected to meet with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim later tonight to discuss the political crisis afflicting the state.