Body of missing man in Sungai Maaw ferry jetty tragedy found

SIBU (Jan 9): The body of a 61-year-old man who went missing after a car he was travelling in with two others plunged into Sungai Rajang at Sungai Maaw ferry jetty here on Friday was found yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the body was identified as that of Philip Yiin Chun Leong by the deceased’s child.

Zulkipli said they received a call from members of the public informing about a discovery of a body at Batang Lebaan, located more than 10 kilometres from Sungai Maaw ferry jetty at 6.10pm.

“Responding to the information, police and Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) went to the scene and recovered the body at 10.30pm.

“The body was sent to Sibu Hospital for further action and post-mortem,” he said when met at Sungai Maaw ferry jetty today.

On Saturday, Zulkipli said the police received a report from a 39-year-old local man at 2.03am, saying that he had received a phone call from his cousin who said the car he was travelling in had plunged into the river.

According to his cousin, there were two other passengers in the car.

“Following the report, the police activated our search and rescue (SAR) operation with Bomba and the Civil Defence since 7am.

“The surviving victim was found at 7.30am and is currently receiving treatment at Sibu Hospital,” he said, adding that the victim was currently in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Zulkipli said they will assess the situation first to ensure safety aspect of rescuers in their effort to retrieve the car today.

“The car is believed to be located about 40 feet below the river water level,” he said.