Body of unidentified man found under Sg Krian wharf

SARATOK (Jan 9): Residents here were shocked by the discovery of a man’s body under a wharf at Sungai Krian on Monday afternoon.

Saratok police chief DSP Mordani Tanin said the fully-clothed body was discovered by a member of the public around 1pm who then alerted the police.

“The unidentified deceased has tattoos on his back, legs and left hand. The case is still under investigation,” he said in a statement.

He added the body was sent to Saratok Hospital, with police classifying the case as sudden death pending the result of a post-mortem.

“In the meantime, we ask that the public not speculate on the matter so as not to affect our investigation,” said Mordani.