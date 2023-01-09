Bomba Miri kept busy as a bee in hive-removal operations

MIRI (Jan 9): Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel here were kept busy on Saturday, responding to two hive-removal emergency calls.

Bomba Miri acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team of three from the Miri Central station was dispatched to a house at Taman Hilltop after receiving a call from a male complainant at 8.15pm.

“The operation commander reported that the team found a nest in a tree outside the house compound and they managed to destroy it by spraying insecticide and setting it on fire,” he said in a statement.

Another team from the same station also handled a similar case at Serene Heights Condominium in Riam after receiving a call on the presence of a beehive from another male complainant at 8.25pm.

“The hive on a tree in the condominium area was also destroyed by spraying insecticide and setting it on fire,” he added.

Both operations ended at 8.37pm.