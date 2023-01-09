Monday, January 9
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Chung Hua Primary School No. 5 to hold e-waste campaign for charity

Chung Hua Primary School No. 5 to hold e-waste campaign for charity

0
By Lim How Pim on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Handout photo shows Chung Hua Primary School No. 5 senior assistant for co-curriculum Vun Huey Ni and her pupils promoting the e-waste campaign.

KUCHING (Jan 9): Chung Hua Primary School No. 5 here will hold an e-waste campaign this weekend.

A press release said the campaign organised by the school’s Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) seeks to collect old and obsolete electronic scrap.

“The general public can send their old and obsolete electronic scrap such as computers, printers, and computer-related products, cell phones, cables and wires, Li-ion batteries, kitchen electronic appliances, televisions to the school’s premises on Saturday and Sunday – Jan 14 and 15,” said the statement today.

Individuals who have e-waste items to deliver to the school can do so between 8am and 5pm on both days.

“The objective of this activity is to provide a better environment to safely dispose of their electronic waste.

“Besides, members of the public can also donate used clothing and reading materials,” said the press release.

Proceeds from the e-waste collection and used clothing sales will be donated to charity.

For enquiries, call Wendy on 019-8182244.

Recommended Posts