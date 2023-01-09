CM pays tribute to success of Foochows

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 9): The spirit of unity is the backbone of the Foochow community’s success in various fields, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

He added that the saying “prosper thy neighbor” by caring and supporting each other has become the foundation of the Foochow community’s success.

“Many can learn from the Foochow community that unity is the pillar of success and prosperity. In fact, Foochows are also very famous as a community that are resilient and smart in business,” he said at the Federation of Foochow Associations of Sabah and Labuan Chinese New Year dinner here on Sunday night.

Hajiji speech was delivered by Deputy Chief Minister cum Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

According to Hajiji, the Foochow community in Sabah, most of whom come from Sarawak, have a connection with the economic development of the state of Sabah.

He said at the beginning they worked as farmers, teachers and civil servants, and involved in the timber industry as well as in the agriculture, construction, printing and media, trade and finance sectors.

“For example, Hock Hua Bank is one of the financial institutions established by the Foochow community.

Now the new generation of Foochow is involved in professional fields such as lawyers, engineers, contractors, accountants, pharmacists and others,” he stressed.

Hajiji said he was happy to know that Sabah Foochow Association had contributed a lot to the economic development of the state, through trade and business.

“The Foochow community in Sabah have also been actively involved in economic development, education, culture, society, politics and others for a long time. I hope the Foochow community will continue to strive to achieve excellence in various fields, especially in helping the economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“I would like to see the Federation do more and continue to support the state government’s efforts to revive the state’s economy. Give support and cooperation to the State Government, together help realize the mission and vision of making Sabah a developing, prosperous, advanced and successful state for the benefit of the people and the state,” he stressed.

Hajiji also praised the Foochow community for establishing several new branches of their association in several districts in the state, such as Penampang, Sipitang and Lahad Datu.

“Certainly with the existence of these new branches, the relationship and cooperation between the Foochow community and other communities will be even closer, especially in the fields of economy, trade, education, culture and others,” he added.