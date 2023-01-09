Defence Ministry satisfied with latest status of LCS project

LUMUT (Jan 9): The Ministry of Defence is satisfied with the latest status of the littoral combat ship (LCS) construction project, with one of the six ships expected to be ready next year, said its minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said his visit to the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) base here today found that overall, the construction of the ships which would be implemented in stages according to suitability, was on schedule.

“For the first ship, it is now 70 per cent (complete). There is only one more block to complete, and it won’t take long. The engine, propeller, and gearbox have been installed, only the electrical equipment and weapons (yet to be installed)

“I am confident that this first ship will be ready in 2024 before undertaking seawater testing and being commissioned,” he told a press conference after the visit.

Mohamad was previously reported as saying that the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) would realise the construction of the LCS project for the RMN to strengthen the defence of national waters.

Mohamad said he would continue the efforts implemented by the Ministry of Defence, the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), the Finance Ministry, the Economy Ministry as well as the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) in realising the completion of the LCS.

He also said that he had consulted the Finance Ministry, Economy Ministry and Mindef so as to be able to explain the actual situation on the LCS issue.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), in its report on Aug 4 last year, said the government had paid RM6.083 billion to Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BNS), in a deal that was allegedly signed via direct negotiation, but not a single vessel had been delivered to date.

On October 2 last year, former Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, was reported as saying that the construction of the LCS project would resume as soon as negotiations end in December, 2022. — Bernama