EPF to get mobile trucks for outreach programmes in Sarawak

SIBU (Jan 9): The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) in Sarawak will be supplied with three mobile trucks to implement outreach programmes in the state this year.

EPF chairman Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir said the programme would focus on rural areas.

“The use of mobile trucks in this programme will enable the Sarawak EPF team to provide more extensive and better service to communities in rural areas and highly-populated areas.

“The Sarawak EPF outreach team will also receive two more four-wheel drive vehicles, three generator sets, two VSAT equipment, as well as IT and non-IT equipment,” he said when officiating at the EPF Sibu office today.

Ahmad said the new equipment would help the EPF outreach team to improve services for members and potential contributors.

“It is hoped that the equipment and assets provided will provide convenience and comfort, especially to our Sarawak team who have to travel long distances to remote locations through the outreach programme,” he said.

Among those present at the event were EPF board member Datuk Dr Philip Ting, EPF chief operating officer Sazaliza Zainuddin, Sarawak EPF regional head Halim Boweng, and EPF Sibu head Obed George Gomes.

The EPF Sibu office, which started operations on April 16, 1984, has a new look after undergoing refurbishments since April 2021.

When met by reporters after the ceremony, Halim said the outreach programme is expected to be launched in March in Bintulu.

He said the Kuching team will provide service coverage in Lubok Antu and Sri Aman, the team in Sibu will cover Mukah and Kapit, while the Miri team would serve Bintulu and Belaga.

“This outreach programme will be implemented on a scheduled basis to approach the informal or self-employed sectors such as farmers, fishermen, and Grab drivers to enable them to save for their old age,” he said.

Halim added the programme also aims to attract inactive members to become contributors again.

“Civil servants at the beginning of their service contributed to the EPF before choosing a pension scheme after five years and becoming inactive members.

“We want to attract them to become contributors again through voluntary contributions so that they have savings for their retirement later,” he explained.