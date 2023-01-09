Five remanded in connection with armed fight at Miri car park

MIRI (Jan 9): The Magistrates’ Court here today remanded for two days five of six suspects believed to be involved in an armed fight yesterday at the car park of a shopping mall here.

Magistrate Michelle Lim Wan Chen granted the remand application submitted by investigating officer S/Insp Ramping Jimbai in accordance with Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The five suspects have been remanded until Jan 11.

The sixth suspect has yet to be remanded as he is currently receiving treatment at Miri Hospital.

On Sunday, police detained six men, aged between 19 and 34, believed to have been involved in a fight captured on a video that went viral on social media.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for possessing weapons or missiles at riot, and Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.