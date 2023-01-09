‘I can only advise, Sabah leaders to make decision on political crisis’, says Anwar

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 9): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that there will not be a prolonged political crisis in Sabah.

He said that he is confident the situation is getting better, without going into specifics.

“Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and I are looking for the best formula for Sabah.

“The decision will be made by Sabah leaders. We are only here to offer advice,” he said when met by reporters at the Magellan Sutera Hotel here on Monday.

Anwar had arrived in Kota Kinabalu at 9.41pm after his trip to Indonesia.

Besides Ahmad Zahid, Anwar had also allegedly met with the leaders of three parties, namely Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Shafie Apdal and Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bong Moktar Radin.

Also seen in the vicinity of the hotel was Warisan information chief Datuk Azis Jamman.