In Jakarta, PM Anwar vows no compromise in war on graft even at risk to self

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 9): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim made a bold stand on his administration’s war on corruption in Indonesia last night during his first official visit after taking office last November.

In a dinner session hosted by the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta, Anwar said he told the Malaysian diaspora there that the main concern at home is economic growth and equitable distribution of wealth, adding that it can only be addressed after curbing corruption.

“I have stressed that Malaysia must be free from the greed of elite politicians in robbing the country’s riches for their own benefits.

“I will not compromise on this matter even though it may jeopardise my own position,” he said in a Facebook post early this morning.

He added that many Malaysians are tired of those who claim to champion Islam but abused the responsibility and authority given to them to seize what that does not belong to them.

He said his aim is to help the poor regardless of their race and religion while strengthening the Malay and Bumiputera special rights.

He also said he will hold a special Cabinet meeting to discuss these issues and gather the ministers’ input after a month in service.

“After that, we will make an announcement of the performance and KPI for each minister as well as their future targets,” he added, without specifying a date. – Malay Mail