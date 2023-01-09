JKR: Clogged culvert the cause of Peninjau road flooding

MIRI (Jan 9): A clogged culvert has been deemed the culprit of the frequent flooding and ponding of a Peninjau road which extends over three acres of oil palm land in Beluru, according to a finding by the Miri Public Works Department (JKR).

JKR Miri divisional engineer Stephen Ung said a catchment study can be carried out by a consultant or road concessionaire to come up with a proper design to permanently resolve the issue.

“JKR recommends installing a temporary culvert at the clogged area to drain off the ponded water. JKR will use the road maintenance fund to carry out the remedial work as this is not a disaster-related matter,” he told The Borneo Post.

Ung said his officers had gone to the site to identify the issue with its road concessionaire, Endaya Construction Sdn Bhd, after being informed on Jan 4 of road users’ complaints of the frequent flooding.

He said the team sent to the site found out that the culvert roughly 300 metres away had been clogged, thus causing the flooding at the lower ground level of the road section.

“We have installed a flood level indication marker to alert road users and we plan to carry out emergency work to address the issue” he said.

In a survey today, The Borneo Post checked out the situation during sunny weather and foud that while lorries and four-wheel drive vehicles could easily pass through the flood stretch, road users in smaller vehicles cautiously drove through.

On Jan 4, Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil when contacted on the previous flooding episode said JKR was aware of the problems along this stretch of road and action should be taken.

Meanwhile, members of the public have welcomed the flood-level indication markers put up by JKR, saying that they are useful for staying on the narrow road and knowing the actual water depth in real-time.

In 2021, an old culvert failed and caused a stretch of the road, located about an hour’s drive from here, to collapse.