KDM reiterates stand on Hajiji

PENAMPANG (Jan 9): Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) is sticking to its stand that Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor does not have the constitutional qualifications to remain as chief minister.

Its president, Datuk Peter Anthony, said it is the responsibility of KDM through the three members of the State Assembly to defend and uphold the State Constitution.

“We stand by our previous statement that the Sabah State Constitution needs to be obeyed and as assemblymen elected by the people to be policymakers at the state government level, we must uphold the constitution.

“We know that the current position of the chief minister is in conflict with the constitution when he does not have a party and is not a party leader,” he said.

The Melalap assemblyman pointed out that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) did not contest in the 16th state election, only in the recent 15th general election.

“We leave it to the wisdom of the Head of State to decide on the matter,” he said after holding a meeting with the KDM supreme council on Monday.

Peter stressed that KDM is not interested in power grabbing but just wanted to defend the constitution.

“KDM will also agree with any decision made by the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is scheduled to come to Sabah to meet with the party leaders to resolve the crisis.

“We hope there will be a decision so that political stability will ensue after this,” he said.