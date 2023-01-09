Lantern sellers all smiles this CNY, happy with brisk sales

SIBU (Jan 9): Lanterns are among the must-have decorations in many Chinese celebrations, especially during the Lunar New Year festivities.

This year, with the nation being well into the Covid-19 endemic phase and restrictions being lifted, shops selling these items have been receiving throngs of shoppers.

A worker of a shop selling lanterns at Jalan Bengkel here, who wanted to be known only as Laili, said the Chinese customers had been looking for lanterns since last November.

“Throughout the past two years, the sales of lanterns had dropped because the celebration was still restricted, as means to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Thankfully, this year’s sales have increased,” he said when met yesterday, adding that he had been busy attending to customers since 8am.

“Our shop opens daily, from 8am to 10pm, but this depends – if there are customers coming late to look for Chinese New Year ornaments, we would remain open until 11pm.”

For a trader at Jalan Market who wanted to be known only as Desmond, the latest sales figure for his Chinese New Year lanterns was double of that registered last week.

“In December, sales were slightly slow, but as soon as we entered January, more and more customers have been coming to look for lanterns,” he enthused.

This year, the first day of the Lunar New Year falls on Jan 22, and according to Chinese zodiac calendar, 2023 is the ‘Year of the Water Rabbit’.