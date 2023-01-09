Lutong man stunned to find 3-metre python dropping into kitchen

MIRI (Jan 9): A family of four at Kampung Pasir, Lutong had a rude shock last night when a batik python suddenly dropped from the roof and landed in their kitchen.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Mirwan Shah Masri said four personnel led by L/Cpl (PA) Fionaliza Masidi Ridzuan were despatched to the house after receiving a call at 11.09pm.

“Upon arrival, the team was informed by a 32-year-old female complainant that while her husband was walking towards the toilet, he was surprised to see a snake falling from the roof, which went on to hide under a box in the kitchen.

“Fearing for the safety of her family, the woman immediately called APM for help,” Mirwan said in a statement.

It took the team 28 minutes to catch the batik python, which was three metres long and as thick as an adult’s calf.

The operation ended at 12.07am and the python was later released back into its natural habitat.