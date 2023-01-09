Make use of public parks for healthy lifestyle, says Lee

MIRI (Jan 9): The Sarawak government will continue to improve facilities in public recreational parks and build more mini parks at residential areas in its effort to create healthy communities, said state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

“The public should fully utilise the recreational facilities for them to exercise or conduct family activities,” he said when officiating at the S1FU Adiwira Run organised by Saiful One Fitness United (S1FU) at Bulatan Park here yesterday.

While pointing out that health care by exercising is as equally important as maintaining a healthy diet, Lee expressed his concern on the trend of the younger generation today who spend more time playing with gadgets at home.

“There is no doubt that children today are more interested in playing games on gadgets indoors instead of being outdoors playing with their peers, and this is not healthy for their stage of growth.

“Parents, therefore, need to put a balance to their children’s activities by adding some outdoor recreational activities for their healthy development,” he said.

Some 300 participants took part in the run event yesterday, which was also joined by S1FU chairman Saiful Bahri.