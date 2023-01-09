MetMalaysia: Continuous rain in eastern Sabah until Jan 13

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 9): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) is forecasting continuous rain in eastern Sabah until this Friday (Jan 13) following a concentration of winds is expected to occur in the areas.

In a statement today, it also issued continuous rain warnings (alert) in Sabah until Jan 11.

“Meanwhile, the warning of strong winds and rough seas are expected to occur in the eastern waters of Sabah from Jan 11 to 14,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, squall line phenomenon is expected in the west of the peninsula and in western and central Sarawak for the morning, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in the interior and east of the Peninsula as well as western Sabah in the afternoon to night.

The public is advised to always refer to the website www.met.gov.my and all the department’s social media platforms or download the myCuaca application for the latest and authentic information. – Bernama