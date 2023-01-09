Mirians advised to get second booster shot amidst concern of rising Covid cases during CNY

MIRI (Jan 9): Those who have yet to get their second booster shot are advised to do so as soon as possible in view of the concern about rising Covid-19 cases during this Chinese New Year season.

This was pointed out by Chia Kah Furng, special aide to Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting, when met by reporters at Bintang Megamall here.

“Getting the second booster shot is to better protect yourselves and your loves ones.

“With the economy having opened since last year, and many restrictions being relaxed, we may have neglected the threat of the Covid-19. Thus, it is still best to get the (second booster) shot, on top of practising social distancing, wearing face mask and undergoing self-quarantine should you fall sick,” said Chia, who represented the deputy minister in officiating at Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM)’s Miri FM Chinese New Year Mini Concert, at the mall last Saturday.

The Miri UTC Health Clinic conducts the administration of the second booster shots every Thursday, from 8am to 4pm.

Meanwhile, the mini concert featured many artistic talents such as Water Cube Cup International Singing Competition alumni Jackvin Chai, Sarah Hii and Felicia Low; those from Miri Musical Society; and also Malaysia’s Sichuan ‘face-changing opera’ performers Vennesa Wong.