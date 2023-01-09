MP working towards solving water problem in Sepanggar

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 9): Sepanggar member of parliament Mustapha Sakmud is working towards solving the water issue plaguing his constituency.

“In the next few months, I will work towards solving the water problem – water shortage and excessive water from floods,” he said.

Mustapha, who is also the Deputy Federal Human Resource Minister, said that he had a working visit to the Water Department and Drainage and Irrigation Department where he was briefed on proposed projects to address the issues.

“I shall bring the matters to the prime minister and to the relevant ministries to speed up (the implementation) of the projects to overcome the problems stage by stage. It will require a huge budget, hence the need to involve the federal government,” he said.

Mustapha added that short-term measures to address the water supply shortage for Sepanggar are in place and that places that were without water supply now have them although water rationing measures are still in place.

“I have brought the issue to the Water Department. I was informed that the department does not have enough trucks to deliver the water to areas in need. However, the department has made several direct installations,” he said to reporters at Wisma Perkeso after attending the “Lunch at Wisma Perkeso Sabah” on Monday.

The direct installations have enabled places lacking water supply to have them now, he said.

At the same time, Mustapha said that he will also ask the Water Department to look into the disrupted water supply at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park.

Operators at the industrial park have complained of the frequent water disruptions which are affecting their business.