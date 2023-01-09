No need to challenge Hajiji’s legitimacy as CM in court – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 9): There is no need to challenge the legitimacy of Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor as Sabah Chief Minister in court, said Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

“There is no need, even from before. The State Constitution clearly states that ‘the party which won the majority of seats’… it was Warisan. Then when I was the Chief Minister, we brought a vote of confidence motion to the State Legislative Assembly. I won two-thirds (of the vote of confidence). Then other ‘people’ came and ‘bought’ my people, so I had to dissolve the State Assembly,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after receiving a courtesy call from Japan’s Ambassador to Malaysia, Takahashi Katsuhiko at his residence here on Monday, Shafie also opined that there is no need to table a motion of confidence on Hajiji’s legitimacy as Chief Minister in the special sitting of the State Legislative Assembly scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

He said this when asked to comment on Hajiji’s statement on Sunday stating, “if there is anyone who is not satisfied with my current position in regards to what is enshrined in the Sabah Constitution, they can take this matter to court.”

Shafie who was also asked to comment on Hajiji’s allegations to have the support of 44 members of the State Assembly, stressed that ‘numbers’ or Statutory Declaration is not important.

“He (Hajij) said he has the number, we also have the number. There is no need to talk about numbers or SD. What is important is compliance with the law.

“I don’t want to be the Chief Minister or appointed to any posts. I was offered to be the Deputy Prime Minister during the (administration) of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, that is not a demand.

“We want to form a Unity Government and it is important for us to translate it. That is why I see it as important for us to look at it from the point of view of the anti-party hopping law that has been implemented at the Federal level,” he said.

He stressed that what was important was to stabilize the situation in the state and at the same time respect the law and unite Malaysians at large.

Meanwhile, Takahashi told reporters that the he was in Sabah to attend a seminar organised by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

“And on this occasion, I wanted to say hello to Shafie who is a member of the federal parliament. He is an important person and I am happy that this meeting happened as scheduled,” he said.

Shafie disclosed that the meeting was crucial as Malaysia and Sabah have a long-established relationship with Japan.

“I remember when I was in the Federal government, I visited Japan. The relationship is important not only for Malaysia but the region as well. There is a need for us to have that cooperation. There are also many Japanese citizens living in Sabah,” said Shafie.

Also present were Japan consul general in Sabah Shiho Kako, and Warisan deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking.