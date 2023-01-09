Pork seller laments slow CNY business as prices continue to rise

SIBU (Jan 9): A local pork seller is lamenting about slow business during this Chinese New Year season, unlike in the past when orders would spike during this time of the year.

Hii Lee King, 32, who runs a trading lot at Sibu Jaya Market near here, says the high price of pork has greatly affected sellers like him.

“We also know that the prices of all goods in the market are going up, including pork.

“This imposed a great impact on us traders and suppliers of wet goods,” he said when met during a brief observation by The Borneo Post at the market yesterday, where only one out of the four lots selling pork there was open.

Lee said usually, he would buy two pigs to be slaughtered.

“But if the price (of pigs) from the supplier continued to be high, I would have to raise my selling price (for the pork); otherwise, I could end up making losses.”

He also bemoaned about the difficulty of getting supply nowadays, due to many pig farms being hit by African Swine Fever (ASF).

“That’s why many shops are now closed, due to the lack of supply,” said Lee, while hoping that the relevant authorities could consider providing him and other fellow sellers with subsidies to alleviate their burden.