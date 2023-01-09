Revoking support for Hajiji not to create political instability – Umno

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 9): Umno communications director Ghazalie Ansing reminds Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan that there is a limit to one’s patience, especially when it involves a breach in the Sabah State Constitution.

He stressed that the limit might be reached if the political relationship that was built is now one-sided with the other party continuing to betray their brethrens.

Hence, he said State Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN)’s move of revoking their support for Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor was not an act to create political instability in Sabah.

“The first basis for a stable political situation is the Chief Minister not only needs to acquire support but also needs to adhere to the appointment criterias as enshrined in the Sabah State Constitution.

“Article 6(7) of the State Constitution clearly states that the Chief Minister has to be the leader of a party that has obtained the majority in seats.

“If Hajiji was not the leader of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in the recent State elections, then surely he should not be appointed as the Chief Minister,” he said.

Abdul Rahman had posted on his Facebook page, saying that without patience, democracy will be threatened.

He said Sabahans deserve political stability especially considering the current economic situation.

Meanwhile, Ghazalie said that the second basis for political stability is comradery among the parties, where each decision has to be discussed prior so that there is no backstabbing involved.

He then brought up Hajiji’s recent decision to sack Sabah Umno leaders without informing the party’s highest leadership.

“This is not the first time he has done this. The people of Sabah knows how Hajiji had betrayed Umno and BN several times before during the 15th General Election (GE15) by pledging Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) support to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“This shows that Hajiji and GRS do not have a stance but instead will try to take advantage to ensure that their party remains powerful.

“Does the people of Sabah deserve to still be ruled by a Chief Minister who has no stance, is two-faced, and whose legibility is being questioned?” said Ghazalie.

He said Rahman, as an high-ranking Umno leader, should realize that Umno Sabah’s actions were made as a party’s decision.

He advised Rahman to learn to respect the party’s decisions and to not be a wildcard in the current fight.