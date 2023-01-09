Risda Sarawak tasked with encouraging rural youths to become entrepreneurs

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Jan 9): The Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) Sarawak has been tasked with seeking and encouraging more youths in the rural areas to become entrepreneurs.

In making this call, Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang points out that there are support and assistance in the forms of funding and guidance, which are available and accessible to those wanting to become entrepreneurs under Risda.

“Risda Sarawak should find those who have the interest, skills and determination to succeed in entrepreneurship. Their success would be able to help their own communities through job opportunities and improvements to the local economy,” she wrote on her official Facebook page yesterday, which was posted in connection with her working visit to Risda Sarawak office here.

Upon being briefed by Risda Sarawak director Shaharuddin Saberi, Rubiah was brought for a Risda’s Additional Economic Activity (AET) Programme tour, which involved several locations.

“The first location was the manufacturing hub of D’Mata Enterprise at Kampung Sungai Mata. Here, I saw the production of delicious pineapple tarts and juice.

“Then, I went to Kampung Empila to inspect the making of ‘cendol’ (local sweet treat) at Aju Enterprise.

“Many people may already know this product because the ‘Aju Cendol’ brand is available at many gas stations and shops around Kuching and Samarahan.

“Finally, I went to Sri Mewangi Spa in Desa Ilmu, Samarahan. This spa is also one of many AET participants under Risda, just like Aju Enterprise and D’Mata Enterprise,” wrote Rubiah, who is Kota Samarahan MP.

Adding on, she said many Risda entrepreneurs had not only managed to obtain initial business funding and continued guidance from the agency, but they also stood to win big in a competition known as ‘Bizz Challenge’, with additional funds of up to RM70,000 up for grabs.

“Such success is a joint success for Risda and my ministry, in terms of efforts to produce rural individuals who are successful in all fields, especially entrepreneurship,” she added.