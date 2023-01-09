Sabah also want unity government – FCAS

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 9): A unity government in Sabah will provide the stability the state needs to boost the recovery of its economy.

According to Federation of Chinese Associations (FCAS) Sabah president Tan Sri Dr TC Goh, the Chinese community in Sabah want a stable government so that the state’s economy can rebound and recover.

“We hope for a unity government … you cannot have a unity government only at the federal level but not in Sabah. The Chinese community in Sabah want a stable government so that the economy rebound and recovers,” he said when met by reporters at the Federation of Foochow Associations of Sabah & W.P. Labuan Chinese New Year dinner on Sunday night .

“As a businessman I want to say we want a stable government. The Prime Minister has a unity government at the federal level (and) we want the same for Sabah because with stability investors will be wary about coming to Sabah.

“If there are no investors, there will be less job opportunities for locals. So let’s work together for a better tomorrow and I urge Sabah politicians, listen to what the rakyat in Sabah want, which are peace and unity, Goh said.

Sabah Pakatan Harapan has proposed a unity government at the state level following the challenge of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s 27-month old Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-Barisan Nasional government.

Datuk Christina Liew (PKR-Api Api), Datuk Poon Fung Ming (DAP -Tanjung Papat), Datuk Ewon Benedick (Upko-Kadamaian), Phoong Jin Zhe (DAP-Luyang), Jannie Lasimbang (DAP-Kapayan), Tan Lee Fatt (DAP-Likas) and Peto Galim (PKR-Inanam) agreed that a Sabah unity government can be formed like at the Federal level.

Sabah Barisan Nasional and Umno have retracted their support for Hajiji on the grounds he violated a pact with BN, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) after the state elections in September 2020.