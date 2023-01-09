Sabah historical film to begin showing Jan 12

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 9): Films with elements of Sabah history such as “The Silence of The 177” need to be appreciated by the young generation, said the Chief Minister’s wife, Datin Seri Panglima Datuk Juliah Salag.

She said that this is important for young people to understand the history of the struggle by previous generations against foreign invaders.

“The young generation needs to be exposed to local patriotic films that highlight the true story of the struggle of our fighters against the colonialists because many among them don’t know about the story and history.

“Well done and congratulations to the director and producer of the film “The Silence of the 177”, Marcellus Abas and crew for successfully producing a Sabah historical film.

“This is the second Sabah historical film produced after the film ‘Mat Salleh Pahlawan Sabah’ which was published in the early 80s and tells the story of resistance against colonists,” said Juliah when receiving a courtesy visit from Institut Kerjasama Kerajaan dan Rakyat (IKRAR) and Marcellus at the official residence of the Chief Minister at Sri Gaya on Monday.

IKRAR led by its director, Azrul Ibrahim, also invited Juliah along with hundreds of youth to watch “The Silence of the 177” which will begin showing nationwide from January 12.

Juliah hopes that more films about the history of this state will be featured by film directors and producers, including the story of Bobohizan who played an important role in celebration of the Kaamatan Festival (Harvest Festival).

“The story of Bobohizan is being forgotten by the young generation, efforts should be made to make a film about it,” she added.

Meanwhile, Azrul said IKRAR will help promote the “The Silence of the 177” to help local artists who highlight films with elements of the history of Sabah.