Sabah political crisis: Ahmad Zahid hoping for ‘win-win’ situation

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 9): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is looking forward to a win-win situation for the political crisis in Sabah.

Ahmad Zahid, who was met by the media after a meeting with Umno Sabah leaders here tonight, said both he and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be meeting with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor to discuss the matter.

“We will be meeting with the chief minister tonight. We will have a heart-to-heart discussion about the political crisis in Sabah. God willing, we will find a way to resolve this crisis with a win-win solution,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid added that Anwar will speak to the media on the decision made.