Sarawak records 270 Covid-19 cases in Epid Week 1

KUCHING (Jan 9): Sarawak recorded 270 cases in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 1 this year, a decrease from the 330 cases in Epid Week 52 of 2022.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its weekly update said two deaths were also recorded, one each in Sarikei and Sibu.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching continued to top the list with 99 cases, followed by Sibu (28), Miri (23), Bintulu (23), Dalat (13), Samarahan (11) and Sarikei (10).

Other districts recorded single-digit cases namely Serian with eight cases; Bau (7); Mukah, Pakan, Kapit and Siburan (5); Betong, Limbang and Selangau (3); Lundu, Sri Aman and Kabong (2); and one case each in Subis, Lubok Antu, Simunjan, Matu, Sebauh, Tatau, Asajaya, Lawas, Tebedu, Kanowit and Song.

The remaining districts did not record any cases.