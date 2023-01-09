Search for Indonesian factory worker feared drowned in Belaga river enters second day

BELAGA (Jan 9): The search and rescue (SAR) operation for an Indonesian factory worker feared drowned in the river near Menawan Camp entered its second day today.

According to the Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad, today’s operation was assisted by the Water Rescue Team from the Bintulu fire station.

“Surface search efforts will continue as usual to locate the victim’s whereabouts,” he said.

As of press time, the victim’s body has yet to be found.

Wan Kamaruddin, when commenting on the SAR’s first day yesterday, said the team arrived at the scene at 1pm and searched the waterfall area and in the river.

However, they failed to find any clues and postponed the search at 5pm.

On Saturday at 3.05pm, the Belaga police station received a call regarding the incident from the factory’s Resource Management Department

The victim, only identified as 22-year-old Basrol, reportedly fell into the river and was swept away by the strong current.

The rescue team from the Belaga fire station was then deployed to carry out the search.