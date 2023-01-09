Monday, January 9
SGH holding Covid-19 additional booster, health screening programme

By Antonia Chiam on Sarawak
A Bernama file photo shows a healthcare worker giving a senior citizen a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot.

KUCHING (Jan 9): Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) began its Covid-19 vaccination additional booster and health screening programme today.

According to an infographic shared by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), the programme is being conducted at the DCC Courtyard, SGH.

The operating hours are between 8.30am and 4pm on weekdays, excluding public holidays.

The programme is open to everyone aged 12 and above, including healthcare workers, patients, and the general public.

No appointment is needed.

For children under 12 years old, there is a special vaccination programme session on Fridays from 2.30pm to 4pm.

