Shafie not after CM post, says Jaujan

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 9): Parti Warisan (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal has never pursued the position of Chief Minister, but instead only wants to demand compliance with the State Constitution.

According to the party’s vice president, Datuk Jaujan Sambakong, Shafie as the leader of the opposition in the Sabah State Legislative Assembly has the responsibility to do so.

“There are some state leaders who claim that Shafie and Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah liaison chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin want to claim the Chief Minister’s post, but the truth is that these two leaders are not desperate for the position … Bung Moktar only wanted to clarify the agreement between GRS and BN,” he said.

“Because the GRS government has collapsed, Shafie asked all parties to comply with the Sabah state constitution. Bung Moktar withdrew support for GRS because the coalition had violated the agreement resulting in Datuk Seri Panglima Salleh Said Keruak being dismissed from the position of chairman of Qhazanah Sabah Berhad without any discussions on the matter,” he said when contacted on Monday for a comment on the current political situation in Sabah.

Jaujan who is also Sulabayan assemblyman, said that following Bung Moktar’s announcement that BN Sabah had withdrawn its support for Hajiji, Shafie explained that the government administration today needs to refer to the state constitution and he disputed Hajiji’s position as Chief Minister.

“Shafie cannot remain silent on this matter because it can confuse the people,” said Jaujan, adding that the political crisis can be resolved by referring to Article 6 (3) and Article 6 (7) of the Sabah State Constitution.