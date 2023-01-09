Sibuti man in Miri fined RM2,000 for drug abuse

MIRI (Jan 9): A 53-year-old man was fined RM2,000 in default one month’s imprisonment by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to drug abuse.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi, who meted out the sentence against Jackan Kadir from Kampung Bungai, Sibuti, also ordered him to be placed under police supervision for two years.

Jackan was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952 (Act 234), punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or up to two years in prison or both and required to undergo supervision by an officer as required under Section 2 of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 for a period of between two and three years.

According to the facts of the case, Jackan was found to have abused methamphetamine and amphetamine, which are listed under the first schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234) at the Miri District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department’s (BJSND) office at around 2am on Jan 19, 2020.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented by a legal counsel.