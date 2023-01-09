Six injured after family car collides with pickup truck in Bau

KUCHING (Jan 9): A collision between a saloon car and a pick-up truck in front of SJK Chung Hua Taiton in Bau early this morning left six people injured.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson said a report on the incident was received at 5.54am.

A team of firefighters from the Bau fire station was sent to the scene.

“It was found that the incident involved a sedan, with the family inside it, which had collided with a pickup truck.

“The driver of the sedan suffered fractures on his right thigh, while the other four family members had light injuries. The driver of the pickup truck also suffered light injuries,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Firefighters managed to safely extricate all of the victims and gave them first aid at the scene.

The victims were then sent to hospital using Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) ambulance.

Separately on Sunday night, two individuals were injured after the car they were travelling in crashed down a ravine at Jalan Puncak Borneo, Padawan.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said a call was received at around 8.56pm and a team from the Siburan fire station was sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the accident involved a car believed to have gone out of control and crashed down a ravine 20 metres deep from the main road.

“The victims, a woman aged 19 and a man aged 23, were successfully extricated from the car by members of the public before the team arrived,” the spokesperson said in a statement today.

The woman suffered injuries to her face, while the man suffered fractures to his right shoulder.

The victims were then brought to hospital for further treatment.