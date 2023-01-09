Two villages in Miri hit by flash floods following heavy rain

MIRI (Jan 9): Two villages in the district were hit by flash floods early this morning following a heavy downpour last night.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Mirwan Shah Masri, in a statement, said the affected villages were Kampung Sealine and Kampung Senadin Jaya.

He said a team of Miri Civil Defence Volunteers Personnel (Aspa) who monitored flood-prone areas since 12.26am, reported that the water levels at Kampung Sealine and Kampung Senadin Jaya were four and six inches, respectively.

“Unpredictable rains and poor drainage have caused rainwater to stagnate in the affected areas,” he added.

Meanwhile in Subis district, Kampung Iran Suai, SK Kampung Iran Suai and a connecting road from Kampung Iran to Rumah Sebuang in Niah were inundated by up to 2.5 feet (0.76 metres) of floodwaters this morning.

“A team of four Aspa members, who monitored areas at risk of flooding found that the connecting road from Kampung Iran to Rumah Sebuang is only accessible by four-wheel-drive vehicles while the road in Kampung Iran is still passable to all vehicles.

“SK Kampung Iran was operating as usual,” he added.

Mirwan said no evacuation was necessary as the situation was still under control and safe with floodwaters receding under the fine weather.

“However, residents were advised to remain vigilant and to evacuate to higher ground if need be,” he added.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department forecasted the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season in Malaysia to continue until March 2023.