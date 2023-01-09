Ugak: Fire station in Sg Asap cannot be ‘under KIV’ anymore

BINTULU (Jan 9): A fire station is urgently needed in Sungai Asap, Apau Koyan in Belaga and the relevant ministries and agencies need to do away with bureaucracy in order for this to be realised, said Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong.

The Deputy Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) stressed that this matter can no longer ‘be taken into consideration’.

“The people in the Bakun Resettlement Scheme (BRS) in Sungai Asap have been waiting patiently for it (fire station) for more than 23 years.

“The people in the new resettlement area have remained patient – all for the sake of development, namely to enable the construction of Bakun hydroelectricity power dam.

“I will write another letter to the Prime Minister. This matter cannot ‘be taken into consideration’ anymore.

“We want to build this fire station, which will benefit more than 20,000 residents here,” he said when met yesterday during his visit to the fire victims of Uma Baha at Sungai Asap.

Ugak, who is Hulu Rajang MP, said since 2013, he had been highlighting the urgent need for a fire station in Sungai Asap.

“I contacted Bomba (Fire and Rescue Department) director general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid and Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khiruddin Drahman who, in turn, informed me that the application for the new fire stations had been submitted to the KPKT (Ministry of Housing and Local Government) and approved, but had yet to be implemented.”

Ugak thus appealed to the relevant ministry under the federal unity government to look into the list of the approved new fire stations, especially the five set to be built this year.

“This is not the first time that longhouses in Sungai Asap have been gutted.

“We have (a fire station) in Belaga but to reach Sungai Asap, it would take two hours and half; upon arrival, there was nothing left except for the pillars of the longhouse,” said Ugak in an interview broadcast live via the ‘Pusat Khidmat Masyarakat DUN Murum Facebook’ page.

Adding on, the federal deputy minister stressed that the top priority should be given to Sungai Asap in terms of establishing new fire stations.

Last Thursday, a block of a 15-door Uma Baha longhouse was destroyed in a fire, which also damaged a unit in another block. No casualties were reported in the incident.