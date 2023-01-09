Uggah: Contractors undertaking govt projects must start work within a month after contracts awarded

KUCHING (Jan 9): Contractors who have been awarded any government projects must commence work on them within a month from the date the contracts were awarded, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said stern actions including termination of contracts may be taken on those who failed to do so.

According to him, these are among the measures by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) led state government which takes the issue of delayed and sick projects seriously.

Speaking at the Betong Division Development Committee meeting in Betong today, Uggah, who is Infrastructure and Port Development Minister, said the government will also be enforcing more stringent conditions in the awards of project contracts.

“We noticed that there were some individual contractors who were getting around 20 or more projects, for instance.

“We fear that when the contractor has too many projects to handle at one time, it would be beyond his performance capacity,” he said.

He also said that there is also the possibility of over subcontracting the work to other contractors.

“This can adversely affect the quality of the end-product or worse still, the projects may end up delayed or sick,” said the Bukit Saban assemblyman.

He added that should such cases occur, the people would be the ones who suffer while at the same time, the government’s reputation and integrity would be at stake as well.

On a related issue, Uggah said the allocation for annual development budget must be utilised within its specified period.

“For instance in Betong division, we have the Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) which has been allocated a development budget of RM1.5 billion and that is additional funding for us.

“As such, we need to utilise everything including the extra fundings as well.

”But if we continue to have under-performing contractors and delayed or sick projects, then we are going to have more and more problems,” he said and called on respective government departments and agencies to engage all elected representatives to assist in monitoring the implementation of projects in respective areas.

Among those present at the meeting were Layar assemblyman Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, Saribas assemblyman Mohamad Razi Sitam, Kabong assemblyman Mohd Chee Kadir, Beting Maro assemblyman Razaili Gapor, Krian assemblyman Friday Belik, Kalaka assemblyman Mohamad Duri, Lingga assemblywoman Dayang Noorazah Awang Sohor, Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu, Batang Lupar MP Mohamad Shafizan Kepli, and Betong Resident Richard Michael Abunawas.