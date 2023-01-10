Abg Jo: 87 semi-detached houses, 1 commercial centre to be developed in Tatau

TATAU (Jan 10): A total of 87 units of two-storey semi-detached houses and a commercial centre will be developed here to accommodate the needs of the people, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the housing area, which will be sited on 23.5 hectares of land, will be built on Lots 170, 287 and 290 in the Buan Lot District located roughly two kilometres from Tatau town.

“The development is to cater for the growing population of Kampung Baru and Kampung Dagang.

“The construction of the houses will help solve the problem of population overcrowding and flooding which often hits the two settlements,” he said during a press conference after a working visit to the project site here today.

Abang Johari said the village expansion project is timely and in the longterm will help further develop settlements in Tatau as well as expand the town.

“Tatau is a stopover for those travelling from both Sibu and Bintulu, making it one of the fastest-growing towns in Bintulu,” he added.

He said the new housing development project is the result of a smart initiative by the state government to help people own their own homes at a reasonable price.

“The deposit payment for each house lot will be borne by the government and buyers will only need to pay RM300 a month to Mutiara Mortgage and Credits Sdn Bhd. This initiative is one of the best ways to ensure every Sarawakian can own a home at a reasonable and affordable price.”

Abang Johari also expressed his appreciation for the Bintulu Development Authority for planning a progressive urban expansion plan for Tatau.

Also present were Deputy Sarawak Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie and Bintulu Development Authority board of directors deputy chairman Haidar Khan Asghar Khan.