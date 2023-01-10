Anwar gives blessing for Hajiji to remain Sabah CM

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 10): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given his blessing to Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor as Sabah’s Chief Minister.

He said he wants the Sabah government to be solid under Hajiji’s rule, and will give him time to figure out the best solution that will benefit Sabah.

“I give my blessing to Hajiji as Sabah’s Chief Minister,” he told the media following a meeting with state assemblymen and Hajiji at the Sri Gaya residence here today at midnight.

Anwar had also brought up the important bills expected to be tabled at the State Assembly sitting later today that will provide Sabah autonomy over gas resources.

The first bill is in regards to the handing over of authority on gas resources management, while the second one concerns the creation of the Sabah Energy Commission.

“These bill(s) will bring a big change to Sabah and restore its rights. This is my priority right now,” he said.

Previously at around 10.30pm, Anwar had chaired a closed-door meeting with Zahid and allegedly UMNO Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Shafie Apdal, and Hajiji at the Magellan Sutera hotel.

After the meeting concluded, Anwar had stated that he could only offer advice and that he would eave the decision-making to Sabah leaders regarding the political turmoil in the State at the moment.

Not long after his departure from Magellan Sutera hotel, Bung had also emerged from the meeting room and told the media that he will leave it up to Anwar to discuss with Hajiji for the outcome of the political dilemma.

“He is the negotiator,” said Bung.

Bung said he remains positive in ensuring the prosperity of the people, adding that he will see whether or not he will be attending the State assembly sitting tomorrow.