Association proposes establishing Sarawak trade, tourism office in China

KUCHING (Jan 10): Having a Sarawak trade and tourism office in China should serve to strengthen the relationship between the two regions, apart from helping to develop new commercial activities, investments, as well as tourism, cultural and educational linkages.

This was proposed by the Sarawak-China Friendship Association (SCFA) during a courtesy call on Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya yesterday.

In his suggestion, SCFA president Datuk Wee Kok Tiong said the Sarawak office could be located either in Guangzhou or Fujian.

“SCFA believes that setting up the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office China will strengthen and further develop the linkages between Sarawak and China.

“Subsequently, it will also ensure that the people of Sarawak and China can benefit mutually and equitably from this initiative,” said Wee in a statement released by SCFA in connection with the courtesy call, where Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian was also present.

Additionally, SCFA also suggested that the state government would appoint, under the Sarawak Premier’s Department, a special envoy to China.

“SCFA believes that sending a special envoy here to China will help strengthen the trust and enhance the connection between the two regions, allowing for more effective engagements between the people of Sarawak and China, whether in international trade, foreign direct investments, arts, education, heritage, culture or science.

“We had a frank and cordial discussion with the Premier of Sarawak, and SCFA would continue to play its role in strengthening the good relationship between Sarawak and China.

“We also want to create mutual trust, understanding and collaboration between Sarawak and China through economic, social, cultural and educational programmes; as well as to work closely with the Sarawak government, through the relevant agencies, for the common good of our economy,” said Wee, who led the SCFA delegation that comprised vice-president Dato Tan Jit Kee, secretary-general Kho Swee Aik, treasurer Dr Wang Yun Cai, and assistant treasurer Ong Chee Chiang.