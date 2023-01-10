Blood donation campaigns to be held at four locations in Kuching this week

KUCHING (Jan 10): There are blood donation campaigns happening this week at four different locations here.

On Thursday, there is an external blood donation campaign happening at the Level 1 of Imperial Hotel from 1:30pm to 3:30pm.

On Saturday, the Sarawak Blood Donors Society is organising a blood donation campaign at Mydin Petra Jaya starting at 10am, while the Malaysia Red Crescent Society Stampin branch is holding another one at Summer Mall Samarahan starting at 10am.

On Sunday, the Federation of Chinese Youth is organising a campaign at Level 2 of Kuching Sentral, starting from 9am.

Apart from these external blood donation campaigns, blood donors are encouraged to drop by the Blood Bank of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) to ensure there is continuous and sufficient blood supply for needy patients daily.

From Mondays to Thursdays, the centre is open from 8am to 1pm, and from 2pm to 4.30pm. On Friday, it opens from 8am to 11.30am, and from 2.15pm to 4.30pm.

Parking is available for free in front of the SGH Day Care Centre (DCC) for the convenience of the donors.

Donors are reminded to consume sufficient amount of food and drink before they donate blood.

They are also reminded to bring their identification card, donation card or book, and be early before registration closes.

For further information, contact 082-276797 (Blood Bank office) or 010-8578909 (Borhan).