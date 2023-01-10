Bruneian reported missing after holidaying in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 10): A Bruneian man has been reported missing after taking a holiday trip to Kota Kinabalu late last year.

Kota Kinabalu acting police chief Superintendent Hajah Kalso Idris said the missing person, identified as Ak Muhammad Abdullah bin Pg Ali, 29, from Kampung Parit Jalan Mulaut Limau Manis, Pengkalan Batu Brunei Muara, Brunei has been reported missing by family members after he failed to return home on schedule on Dec 20, 2022.

“Based on a police report lodged by the family member, Ak Muhammad and three of his friends had gone to Kota Kinabalu to attend the Hobbycon event at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

“Family members claimed that Ak Muhammad was supposed to return to Brunei via a ferry from Menumbuk-Labuan-Brunei on Dec 20, but he never made it home,” she said.

Kalsom said family members had also contacted the man’s cellphone and left WhatsApp messages but without any reply.

Kalsom said based on police investigation, the last time Ak Muhammad was spotted was at an electronic shop at 1Borneo Hypermall on Dec 19.

Police urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ak Muhammad to contact investigating officer ASP Norul Azlan Mohamad Nawi at 010-930 0777 or the nearest police station.