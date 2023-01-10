Chong: Banks need to boost security system to stop more unauthorised transactions

KUCHING (Jan 10): Banks across the country ought to beef up their internet banking security system to prevent scams and unauthorised transactions which have been recurring of late, stressed Chong Chieng Jen.

The DAP Sarawak chairman said he had been approached by another victim who lost RM20,000 of his savings due to unauthorised transactions after responding to a car rental ad on Facebook last month.

“Though the victim, Mr Chai, reacted almost immediately upon suspecting the scam by reporting to the bank and calling 997 – the hotline number provided by Bank Negara Malaysia to help bank scam victims – he still failed to stop the unauthorised transactions,” he said in a statement.

Chong said the incident occurred when Chai contacted the Facebook administrator of the ad and clicked on a certain link to make a deposit payment as advised.

“But when this payment could not get through, he suspected something was wrong and contacted his friend working with the bank who told him to contact the bank’s general line after which an officer asked him to call 997.

“Despite reacting within minutes that day and calling 997 immediately, two weeks later via an email dated Dec 28, he was informed by the bank that on Dec 15 between 4.47pm and 4.53pm, there were six fund transfers from his savings account to one Mr Phoon’s account at two banks,” he said.

He disclosed that RM3,785 was transferred to Phoon’s account at 4.47pm followed by RM3,632 at 4.48pm, RM3,583 at 4.49pm, RM3,450 at 4.51pm, RM3,850 at 4.52pm, and RM1,700 at 4.53pm.

“The bank also told the victim that his RM20,000 loss could not be recovered.

“In Mr Chai’s case, he did not receive any OTP or PACs for all the six transactions,” he said.

The Stampin MP pointed out that based on the response given by the bank to Chai, the bank is aware of the modus operandi and way in which the scammers could circumvent the security system to ‘steal’ their customers’ money from their bank accounts.

“Yet, the bank has failed to improve its security system to prevent such theft,” he said.

He called on the Ministry of Finance and Bank Negara Malaysia not to allow such scams to continue occurring with the banks pushing off their responsibilities.

“Between the banks and the individual depositors, banks are in a much stronger position to improve on the internet banking security system and the capability to absorb the loss.

“Therefore, it is only when banks are made to bear such losses that these scam cases will be reduced,” he said.

He added that DAP will continue to pressure the authorities to act accordingly and the police to act on the matter.