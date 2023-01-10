Company fined RM10,000 for selling ‘kueh tiaw’ containing benzoic acid above permissible level

KUCHING (Jan 10): A noodle supply company here was fined RM10,000 by the Magistrates’ Court yesterday for selling ‘kueh tiaw’ (flat rice noodles) which contained benzoic acid above the permissible level.

The company’s representative pleaded guilty to the charge which was read to him before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali.

According to the charge, the offence was committed at a food premises at Jalan Stutong Baru here when Kuching Division Health Office (PKB) enforcement personnel took samples of the kueh teow sold at their food premises on April 20, 2022.

Following an analysis conducted later on, the kueh tiaw was found to contain benzoic acid at a level of 2,416 milligramme per kilogramme, which was more than the maximum standard set under Regulation 19(2)(b)(ii) of the Food Regulations 1985 which was 1,000 milligramme per kilogramme.

Further investigation by the Inspectorate and Legal Unit of PKB Kuching found that the kueh tiaw was produced by a local company operating here.

The company was charged under Section 13B(1) of Food Act 1983 read together with Section 13B(2)(e) of the same Act which provides for provides for a fine not exceeding RM20,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years.

The case was handled by PKB prosecuting officer Muhammad Qamarulariffin while the company was unrepresented by a legal counsel.