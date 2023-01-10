­Cop charged with trafficking 5.6kg of cannabis at Kuching International Airport

KUCHING (Jan 10): A policeman was today charged in the Magistrates’ Court with trafficking 5.6kg of cannabis.

No plea was taken from Aizat Danial Noor Azman, 30, after the charge framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 was read before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali.

The Section provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and not less than 15 strokes of the rotan upon conviction.

Syarifah Fatimah fixed Feb 8 for further mention of the case pending the chemist’s report and ordered for the accused to be further remanded at Puncak Borneo Prison.

According to the charge, Aizat allegedly committed the offence at the arrival hall of Kuching International Airport (KIA) around 10.10pm on Jan 2, 2023.

It is understood that the accused had arrived on a flight from Kuala Lumpur.

He was detained by Customs officers at the Special Passenger Inspection Unit after his check-in luggage and backpack were scanned.

Further inspection found that he allegedly had 20 bottles filled with a mixture of juice and cannabis.

The total weight for the liquid suspected to cannabis was 5.6kg.

Royal Malaysian Customs Department prosecuting officer James Ho handled the prosecution while Aizat was unrepresented by counsel.