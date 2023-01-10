Energy Commission starts regulating gas supply sector in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 10): The Sabah Energy Commission (ECoS) has begun operating to regulate the gas supply sector in Sabah and will take steps towards implementing the state’s onshore gas industry development plan.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Ir Abdul Nasser Bin Abdul Wahid, said the development plan will be more effective with the advantage of local landscape knowledge in addition to ensuring that it is in line with the direction and development plans of the State.

“Today is indeed a historic milestone for the State in the process of taking over the regulatory powers of the energy sector. It is a starting point towards Sabah’s aspiration to regulate its own energy sector.

“As a result of the continuous efforts of all parties involved under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor who personally led a series of meetings with the Federal Government, Sabah’s aspiration to regulate its own energy sector, especially gas supply at this time, has become a reality,” he said during the launch of ECoS website on Tuesday.

Abdul Nasser also recorded his appreciation to State assembly members for supporting the two Bills related to transfer of gas supply regulatory power from Putrajaya to the state government earlier.

The two Bills, namely the Sabah State Energy Commission Bill 2023 and the Gas Supply Bill 2023, were passed with majority voice votes.

One of the steps to ensure that the transition of regulatory authority is carried out smoothly and without any interference on the license holders, Abdul Nasser said starting January 10, the ECoS website and online services are ready to be used via the link www. ecos.gov.my.

He said it will allow any applications related to licenses, certificates and other matters that require ECoS approval to be forwarded online.

Through this site, various reference materials can be obtained and downloaded by the public such as copies of enactments, regulations, guidelines etc. It will also highlight some important information for general knowledge about the energy sector.

“The website and online services jointly developed by the Sabah State Energy Unit and SabahNet have also highlighted several improvements compared to the previous online system. It aims to facilitate the transaction of its use, for example a copy of a certificate or license can be obtained electronically without having to take a physical copy at the ECoS office,” he said.

The website was launched by Hajiji.