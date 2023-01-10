Foreigner in Kuching gets four months’ jail, caning for illegal entry

KUCHING (Jan 10): An Indonesian man was sentenced to four months’ jail and two strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today for entering the state without a valid permit.

Judge Musli Ab Hamid meted out the sentence against Amad Chanafi, 25, after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, punishable under Section 6(3) of the same Act.

The indictment carries a fine of not less than RM10,000 or an imprisonment for a term of not exceeding five years or both, and also liable to a whipping of not more than six strokes, upon conviction.

Amad, who worked as waiter at an eatery in Taman Malihah, Matang here committed the offence at the premises around 9.30pm on Dec 25, last year.

Based on the facts of the case, the police, who conducted a raid to eradicate online gambling at the premises, detained Amad after he failed to produce any valid documents to enter Sarawak.

Further investigation found that Amad had entered Sarawak without any valid travel documents and a check with the Immigration Department also found that there was no recent record of him entering the state.

It is understood that Amad possessed a passport but there was no stamp on the travel document to indicate that a visit pass was granted to him.

Meanwhile, in the same court, a 27-year-old Indonesian woman was sentenced to three months’ jail after she pleaded guilty to a charge framed under the same Section.

Adriana Novita committed the offence at an eatery in Matang here around 9.50pm on Dec 25, 2022.

An investigation into this case found that Adriana had no valid documents to enter Sarawak.

The court also ordered the jail sentence Amad and Adriana to take effect on the day of their arrest and for them to be referred to Malaysia Immigration Department after serving their sentence.

The prosecution for both cases was handled by DPP Norshafatihah Nor Azmi while Amad and Adriana were unrepresented by a legal counsel.