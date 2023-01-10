Four Sabah BN members moved to opposition bench

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 10): The seating arrangement of speakers, members and officers at the Sabah State Legislative Assembly has been changed and updated for the third term.

Lamag assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin has been seated on the opposition bench in the state legislative assembly.

The Deputy Chief Minister and Works Minister is joined by Karambunai assemblyman and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakubah Khan, Sukau assemblyman and Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin, Usukan assemblyman cum former chairman of Qhazanah Sabah Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Mohd Salleh Tun Said.

The four members of Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah retracted support for Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) last week and did not attend today’s state assembly sitting.

Only 44 assembly members who are pro Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor were present.

All the Warisan representatives including its president, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, were also absent.

The state assembly passed two Bills related to the transfer of gas supply regulatory power to the state.