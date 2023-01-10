In Sibu, man fined RM3,000 for damaging nagging mum’s mobile phone

SIBU (Jan 10): A 20-year-old man was today fined RM3,000 in default three months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here for causing wrongful loss by damaging the property of others.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern convicted Dave Wong Yan Dao on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 425 of the Penal Code, which is punishable under Section 426 of the same Act.

He committed the offence around noon on Jan 5 this year at a house along Jalan Umpi Rantai here.

According to the facts of the case, the complainant, Wong’s mother, had argued with him at the said house.

During the argument, Wong strongly gripped his mother’s mobile phone and damaged it.

The police investigation revealed the argument happened because Wong could not stand his mother’s nagging.

ASP Linggi Tawi prosecuted the case while Wong was unrepresented by counsel.

Wong paid the fine.