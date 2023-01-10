Jobless man gets jail, caning for carjacking senior citizen in Matang

KUCHING (Jan 10): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 27-year-old unemployed man to six years’ jail and three strokes of the rotan for the armed carjacking of a senior citizen last month.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman convicted Mohd Niqa Qastalani Mohamad Ismail on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code read together with Section 397.

The Section provides for up to 14 years in prison, or a fine, or caning upon conviction

Afidah also ordered for Mohd Niqa’s jail sentence to take effect from the day of his arrest.

He carjacked a 63-year-old man while armed with a knife on Sept 30, 2022 at 4.10pm in Taman Heng Guan, Jalan Matang here.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim was on his way home from a shop at Mile 6, Jalan Matang when he was approached by an unknown man asking to be driven to a flat in Taman Sri Makmur, Jalan Matang.

When they reached a dead end behind the flat, Mohd Niqa forced the victim to open his car boot.

After the victim did so, Mohd Niqa took the key, which was still in the car boot’s keyhole.

Mohd Niqa then forced the victim to hand over his mobile phone in order to get the car key back.

When the man did not comply, Mohd Niqa took out a knife and wielded it at him.

The victim proceeded to run to the main road to get help, which prompted Mohd Niqa to make off with his car.

It was reported that the victim did not suffer any injuries.

A police report was lodged and Mohd Niqa was arrested on Oct 4, 2022.

DPP Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff prosecuted the case while Mohd Niqa was unrepresented by counsel.